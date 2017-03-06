Father charged in connection with shooting of 1-year-old girl arrested
Cortez Reed, 27, was charged after his one-year-old daughter was hit with a bullet inside a home in the 4200 block of Fehr Road just before 10:30 a.m. Reed was arrested in the 3900 block Harding Avenue in Cheviot around 5:30 p.m. He was arrested without incident by Cincinnati police officers and members of the ATF Task Force. Cortez Reed has been arrested.
