Father charged in connection with sho...

Father charged in connection with shooting of 1-year-old girl arrested

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Cortez Reed, 27, was charged after his one-year-old daughter was hit with a bullet inside a home in the 4200 block of Fehr Road just before 10:30 a.m. Reed was arrested in the 3900 block Harding Avenue in Cheviot around 5:30 p.m. He was arrested without incident by Cincinnati police officers and members of the ATF Task Force. Cortez Reed has been arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Withrow High School 15 hr Chief Peacemaker 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Now_What- 20,876
Review: Presidential Moving Services Sun Audry franklin 104
Unfair and Injust Mar 4 Jim bobcock 15
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) Mar 3 Debra egan collins 78
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Mar 3 Injudgement 611
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Mar 3 tamh020568 185
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,255 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC