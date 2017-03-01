Farriers Discuss What Shoe Wear Reveals
On the third of four intense days of continuing education at the 14th International Hoof-Care Summit in Cincinnati, Ohio, farriers and veterinarians came together Jan. 26, 2017, in roundtable discussions to compare their experiences and offer advice to their peers. In one packed session, farriers discussed shoe wear, what it indicates about the horse, and what can slow it down.
Read more at The Horse.
Add your comments below
