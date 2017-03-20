Eirinn go Brach: A Tribute to Cincinnati's Irish Heritage
Years before waves of Irish immigrants made their way to Cincinnati to escape the Great Famine in Ireland, many had already found a home and began to make their mark in the Queen City. A This exhibit of artwork from K-12 students includes drawings, paintings, sculptures, photographs, and crafts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati Library.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Withrow High School
|5 hr
|pgh
|7
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|11 hr
|fbI
|128
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Sat
|POPS
|2
|Anna Ellison
|Sat
|Hmmm
|4
|Cincinnati Lowlifes
|Sat
|Duhh
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Hugh nose
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC