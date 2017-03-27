Drug shipment from China intercepted ...

Drug shipment from China intercepted in Cincinnati

11 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

U.S. Custom and Border agents in Cincinnati intercepted 290 pounds of illegal drugs at an airport consignment facility this month. The 83 shipments from China included a form of the date rape drug and fentanyl, a deadly opioid often added to heroin.

