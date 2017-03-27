Drug shipment from China intercepted in Cincinnati
U.S. Custom and Border agents in Cincinnati intercepted 290 pounds of illegal drugs at an airport consignment facility this month. The 83 shipments from China included a form of the date rape drug and fentanyl, a deadly opioid often added to heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|4 hr
|Yo Man
|6
|Metro Bus Hiring !
|18 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Tue
|UCx
|20
|53 and Counting (Sep '07)
|Tue
|elmo
|3
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|Mon
|Uptown Onlooker
|7
|gop
|Mar 27
|No party
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC