Delinquent water, sewer charges due by June 30: Community Voices
The Berea Water Billing Department reminds homeowners that all delinquent water and sewer charges are due by June 30. Unpaid bills will be assessed to 2018 property taxes. This includes all invoices with services through April 30. Once the amounts are certified, a penalty of 20 percent and an interest rate of 18 percent will be added to the unpaid balance.
