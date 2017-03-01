Decision on fate of Cincinnati's King...

Decision on fate of Cincinnati's King Records gets delayed

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The former home of Cincinnati's legendary King Records received a stay of execution after a hearing on whether the building's owner can demolish the structure was continued for six months. The city's Historic Conservation Board was scheduled to hear the case on Monday, but both sides agreed to delay the hearing until Aug. 27 in hopes that a deal can be struck to save the building.

