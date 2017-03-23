Death toll in Guatemala shelter fire rises to 41
The death toll in a fire at a Guatemalan children's shelter has risen to 41 after another girl died of her injuries. The attorney general's office said Friday the girl died after being transferred for treatment to a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|6 hr
|BBB
|142
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|Mar 22
|POPS
|1
|Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor
|Mar 22
|Justice for ALL
|3
|Pac Man vs Deters
|Mar 22
|Justice for ALL
|1
|Withrow High School
|Mar 20
|pgh
|7
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Mar 18
|POPS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC