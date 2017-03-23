Death toll in Guatemala shelter fire ...

Death toll in Guatemala shelter fire rises to 4129 min ago

19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

The death toll in a fire at a Guatemalan children's shelter has risen to 41 after another girl died of her injuries. The attorney general's office said yesterday the girl died after being transferred for treatment to a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

