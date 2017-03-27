Damion McRae appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court on March 17.
The suspect who authorities say shot and wounded a Cincinnati officer faces additional charges for allegedly shooting at and trying to wound a second officer. Damion McRae, an eight-time convicted felon who was out on probation at the time of the shooting, was indicted on felonious assault and attempted murder charges this week, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.
