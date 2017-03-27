Dad of boy hit by car didn't condone ...

Dad of boy hit by car didn't condone driver's fatal shooting

The father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a vehicle in Cincinnati says he doesn't condone the subsequent slaying of the driver and is sorry for the man's family. Police say 44-year-old Jamie Urton got out of his car after hitting the child Friday and was repeatedly shot in a confrontation.

