Dad of boy hit by car didn't condone driver's fatal shooting
The father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a vehicle in Cincinnati says he doesn't condone the subsequent slaying of the driver and is sorry for the man's family. Police say 44-year-old Jamie Urton got out of his car after hitting the child Friday and was repeatedly shot in a confrontation.
