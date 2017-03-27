Critic's Pick: 'A Raisin in the Sun' at Cincy Shakes
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company expertly tackles this production of Lorraine Hansberry's 1959 play, which revolves around the Youngers, a working-class African-American family in 1950s Chicago. Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun , which debuted on Broadway in 1959, has become a staple of American drama ever since it received four Tony nominations that year.
