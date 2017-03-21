Courtesy Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell Facebook page

The competition will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Madison Bowl - and it's all for a good cause. . @CincyPD Sgt.Anthony Mitchell & @CincyFireEMS Captain David Johnson are live in our studio talking about Battle of the First Responders! pic.twitter.com/PcqIf8esIk The owners of Madison Bowl came up with the idea for a bowling challenge to honor fallen Officer Sonny Kim, Cincinnati Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.