Court date Monday for officer accused of handling AR-15 while drunk off duty
A Cincinnati police officer accused of handling an AR-15 style rifle while intoxicated off duty is scheduled to face a judge Monday. It is his first court date since he was arrested March 13 on two misdemeanor charges: using weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
