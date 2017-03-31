Cool Homes: Inside the maestro's home...

Cool Homes: Inside the maestro's home at 'Five Oaks'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

The Tudor Revival Hyde Park home that Pops maestro John Morris Russell shares with his family is full of discoveries Cool Homes: Inside the maestro's home at 'Five Oaks' The Tudor Revival Hyde Park home that Pops maestro John Morris Russell shares with his family is full of discoveries Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2nDVVD9 When Cincinnati Pops conductor John Morris Russell found out the Baldwin baby grand was previously owned by conductor Max Rudolf, he bought it. Cincinnati Pops conductor John Morris Russell and his wife Thea Tjepkema, live in a Tudor Revival home in Hyde Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Toms river nj 20,939
Cranley Campaign Ads! 5 hr Voter 1
News 53 and Counting (Sep '07) Thu POPS 4
Review: Presidential Moving Services Thu Joshua little 146
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... Wed Yo Man 6
Metro Bus Hiring ! Mar 29 Politically Incor... 2
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mar 28 UCx 20
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC