'Considering Matthew Shepard' reflects beauty and hope
'Considering Matthew Shepard' reflects beauty and hope Vocal Arts Ensemble performs regional premiere of moving oratorio about slain Wyoming student who was gay Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2myflLC Participants in the Vocal Arts Ensemble's performance of Craig Hella Johnson's "Considering Matthew Shepard," a collaboration with Cincinnati Opera. Midway through Craig Hella Johnson's oratorio "Considering Matthew Shepard," the music sparkled and glinted, and the Vocal Arts Ensemble sang a pointillistic canvas about stars across a scattered sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Withrow High School
|10 hr
|Chief Peacemaker
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Sun
|Audry franklin
|104
|Unfair and Injust
|Mar 4
|Jim bobcock
|15
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Mar 3
|Debra egan collins
|78
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Mar 3
|Injudgement
|611
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Mar 3
|tamh020568
|185
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC