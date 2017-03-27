Club shooting victim: 'All I was thin...

Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about was my kids'

40 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A mother of five who was wounded in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting is describing a chaotic scene in which she and other club patrons were crawling over one another to reach the exits. One man was killed and Angel Higgins and 15 other people were injured in the shooting at the Cameo club, a popular hip-hop music spot.

