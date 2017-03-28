Club operator denies security bypass allowed before shooting
A Cincinnati nightclub operator denies that some patrons were allowed to bypass security checks that included metal-detection wands before a gunbattle erupted, killing one man and injuring 16 other people. Julian "Jay" Rodgers rejected claims that people could pay to avoid the long line to get into the club without being checked.
