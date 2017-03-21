Renee and Keith Koerner have sunk their retirement portfolio deep: it's 5 to 20 feet under the surface of area lakes, swimming in circles. Cincy caviar ranchers bringing indulgence to your plate Renee and Keith Koerner have sunk their retirement portfolio deep: it's 5 to 20 feet under the surface of area lakes, swimming in circles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.