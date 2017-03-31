Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Announces the 2017 PROJECT38 Festival
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is pleased to continue their groundbreaking arts education initiative titled PROJECT38 with the public FREE PROJECT38 Festival! CSC teaching artists have spent over 250 hours this school year working with over 1,600 students at more than 45 different schools to bring each of Shakespeare's 38 plays to life in creative ways.
