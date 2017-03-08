Cincinnati police officer, suspect sh...

Cincinnati police officer, suspect shot in Walnut Hills

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A Cincinnati police officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence incident and shot a suspect early Sunday, a police spokesman said. The officer was shot once, possibly twice, and discharged his service weapon, shooting what appears to be a male suspect in the 2600 block of Gilbert Avenue about 12:30 a.m., Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 13 min Injudgement 645
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr jersey city 20,895
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Sun Canning fool 78
Review: Presidential Moving Services Sat Anna Mac 116
Review: Mccoy Terrence F MD Internal MED (Jan '13) Mar 9 POPS 6
Allgood home rip- 0ff Mar 8 Cousin Guido 6
Withrow High School Mar 6 Chief Peacemaker 6
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC