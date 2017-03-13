Cincinnati Police Officer Kenneth Gru...

Cincinnati Police Officer Kenneth Grubbs in an old police department photo.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The veteran Cincinnati police officer shot by a suspect on a domestic violence call over the weekend is no stranger to high profile cases and dangerous situations. Both incidents, in February 2014 and March 2000, were determined to be justified based on the threat at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 44 min WPWW 20,896
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 2 hr Hey 186
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 2 hr visitor 653
Sherry Bowman aka Habermehl (Mar '15) 4 hr jdfin52 10
News Cincinnati mayoral candidate: Revive city's sub... 7 hr R R Schoettker 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Sun Canning fool 78
Review: Presidential Moving Services Mar 11 Anna Mac 116
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 13 at 9:28PM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC