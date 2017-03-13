Cincinnati Police Officer Kenneth Grubbs in an old police department photo.
The veteran Cincinnati police officer shot by a suspect on a domestic violence call over the weekend is no stranger to high profile cases and dangerous situations. Both incidents, in February 2014 and March 2000, were determined to be justified based on the threat at the time.
