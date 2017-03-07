Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Premieres Coming-of-Age Story from...
Cincinnati audiences will discover an exciting new voice in American theatre with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's latest world premiere, All the Roads Home by Jen Silverman , which runs from March 25 through April 23 in the Shelterhouse Theatre. The play is a coming-of-age story that follows three generations of women in the 1950s, 1970s and today as they wrestle with their own half-buried dreams and desires along with the legacies they inherit from their mothers' choices.
