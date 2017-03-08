Cincinnati pet food pantry in jeopard...

Cincinnati pet food pantry in jeopardy of closing

13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Pet Food Pantry will be forced to close their doors next month if they do not find a new location to operate from. Since opening in March 2010, the pantry says they have helped thousands of struggling low-income pet owners in greater Cincinnati keep their pets by providing food assistance.

