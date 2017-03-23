Cincinnati, Ohio nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 14 wounded
Police in Cincinnati say there were 'at least a couple of shooters' who opened fire inside the Cameo Nightlife club, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others. A police news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.
