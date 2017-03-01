Cincinnati ocelot makes 10th appearance at annual festival
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has taken its cat ambassador for her tenth consecutive appearance at the National Ocelot Festival. WCPO-TV reports that the 17-year-old ocelot Sihil traveled 1,200 miles to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, to participate in the event Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Unfair and Injust
|19 hr
|Jim bobcock
|15
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Debra egan collins
|78
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Fri
|gregory bell
|103
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Fri
|Injudgement
|611
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Fri
|tamh020568
|185
|slander
|Mar 1
|Republicant
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC