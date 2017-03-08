Cincinnati mayoral candidate: Revive city's subway system
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that former University of Cincinnati board Chairman Rob Richardson Jr. added "Revive Cincinnati's subway system" to a list of transportation issues on his campaign website. Additional details weren't available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|3 hr
|Injudgement
|641
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Canning fool
|78
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Sat
|Anna Mac
|116
|Review: Mccoy Terrence F MD Internal MED (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|POPS
|6
|Allgood home rip- 0ff
|Mar 8
|Cousin Guido
|6
|Withrow High School
|Mar 6
|Chief Peacemaker
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC