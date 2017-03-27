Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48

Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Over the weekend, 17 people were shot in a nightclub. During the city's law and public safety committee meeting Monday, City Councilman Chris Smitherman talk about firefighter safety concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... 48 min POPS 3
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 1 hr UCx 20
News 53 and Counting (Sep '07) 2 hr elmo 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,935
News 15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl... 21 hr Uptown Onlooker 7
gop Mon No party 3
Review: Presidential Moving Services Mar 24 BBB 142
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC