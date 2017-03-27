Cincinnati Ballet to Close Season with New Works by Female Choreographers

The Kaplan New Works Series is Cincinnati Ballet's highly anticipated, annual experience offering an intimate presentation of brand new, cutting-edge works at the Aronoff's Jarson-Kaplan Theater. This season's production features premieres by four innovative female choreographers, including Jennifer Archibald, Heather Britt, Artistic Director & CEO Victoria Morgan , and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

