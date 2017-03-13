Champion player returns from the injured list
CSO concertmaster Tim Lees returns to the stage in time for the Asia tour. Injuries to musicians are pretty common Champion player returns from the injured list CSO concertmaster Tim Lees returns to the stage in time for the Asia tour.
