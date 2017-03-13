Champion player returns from the inju...

Champion player returns from the injured list

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cincinnati.com

CSO concertmaster Tim Lees returns to the stage in time for the Asia tour. Injuries to musicians are pretty common Champion player returns from the injured list CSO concertmaster Tim Lees returns to the stage in time for the Asia tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 5 min Fabiola Crane 117
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 18 min southern at heart 671
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WAR ON JESUS 20,902
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) 14 hr Susie Witherspoon 30
Rob Colley Rapes Infants (Jun '16) Tue Killem 4
Sounds From the Sky? Mon Price Hill Willy 1
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Mon Hey 186
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 15 at 3:52AM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC