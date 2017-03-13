Car crashes into Northside bar, again

Car crashes into Northside bar, again

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

No one was hurt when the vehicle careened into Arcade Legacy: Bar Edition bar about 9:30 p.m., but a corner of the building was taken out, Cincinnati police said. It remains unclear Thursday morning what led up to the incident or if the driver was hurt or arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 3 hr BBB 121
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Vato Loco 20,918
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 5 hr Bull Durham 45
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 14 hr Shayla 188
Sounds From the Sky? 19 hr sam 2
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 20 hr Abamdoned memories 674
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) Tue Susie Witherspoon 30
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 16 at 1:27PM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC