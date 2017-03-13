Car crashes into Northside bar, again
No one was hurt when the vehicle careened into Arcade Legacy: Bar Edition bar about 9:30 p.m., but a corner of the building was taken out, Cincinnati police said. It remains unclear Thursday morning what led up to the incident or if the driver was hurt or arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
