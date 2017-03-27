British teenager emails NASA to tell ...

British teenager emails NASA to tell them their calculations are wrong

According to the BBC , 17-year-old Sheffield student Miles Soloman, taking part in a project with the Institute for Research in Schools , was looking over a spreadsheet of the radiation data recorded on the space station when he noticed something amusing. "The first thing I thought there was, well, you can't have negative energy".

