Brandon Coleman has quickly assimilat...

Brandon Coleman has quickly assimilated into Cincinnati's Jazz scene, ...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

The album - Coleman's third - is an inventively powerful blend of traditional Jazz modalities and Fusion/Prog elements that incorporate Coleman's broad spectrum of influence. azz guitarist Brandon Coleman has made an impact on the local music community since relocating to Cincinnati four years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... 5 hr your mama 5
Metro Bus Hiring ! 13 hr Politically Incor... 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Tue UCx 20
News 53 and Counting (Sep '07) Tue elmo 3
News 15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl... Mon Uptown Onlooker 7
gop Mar 27 No party 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC