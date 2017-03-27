Brandon Coleman has quickly assimilated into Cincinnati's Jazz scene, ...
The album - Coleman's third - is an inventively powerful blend of traditional Jazz modalities and Fusion/Prog elements that incorporate Coleman's broad spectrum of influence. azz guitarist Brandon Coleman has made an impact on the local music community since relocating to Cincinnati four years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|5 hr
|your mama
|5
|Metro Bus Hiring !
|13 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Tue
|UCx
|20
|53 and Counting (Sep '07)
|Tue
|elmo
|3
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|Mon
|Uptown Onlooker
|7
|gop
|Mar 27
|No party
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC