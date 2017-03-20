Bookkeeper admits embezzling over $233,000
CINCINNATI A 62-year-old bookkeeper who embezzled more than $233,000 pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of income tax evasion Monday, the U.S. attorney announced. Deborah Hall of Cincinnati, who worked for R.A. Hermes, Inc., a Delhi building contractor, cashed 154 company checks she wrote to herself between July 2009 and June 2014 and cooked the books so she wouldn't be caught, officials said in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|Withrow High School
|14 hr
|pgh
|7
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|20 hr
|fbI
|128
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Sat
|POPS
|2
|Anna Ellison
|Mar 18
|Hmmm
|4
|Cincinnati Lowlifes
|Mar 18
|Duhh
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Hugh nose
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC