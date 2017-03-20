Bookkeeper admits embezzling over $23...

Bookkeeper admits embezzling over $233,000

CINCINNATI A 62-year-old bookkeeper who embezzled more than $233,000 pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of income tax evasion Monday, the U.S. attorney announced. Deborah Hall of Cincinnati, who worked for R.A. Hermes, Inc., a Delhi building contractor, cashed 154 company checks she wrote to herself between July 2009 and June 2014 and cooked the books so she wouldn't be caught, officials said in a release.

