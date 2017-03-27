Best of Cincinnati 2017
Last year, CityBeat 's Best of Cincinnati issue turned 20. That's two decades of recognizing the best people, places, organizations and things happening in our treasured river town - as voted on by readers and pontificated upon by our intrepid team of Cincy-loving staffers. While turning 20 was a big deal, turning 21 is more fun: It means we're finally old enough to drink at another alt-leaning local mainstay, The Comet, Northside's Rock & Roll burrito bar - which just so happens to also be commemorating two decades this year.
