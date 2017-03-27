Baskerville: a Sherlock Holmes a Mystery to Bring Famous Detective to Cincinnati Playhouse

Sherlock Holmes returns to the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park with a comedic twist in Ken Ludwig 's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY. Adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's beloved novel The Hound of the Baskervilles, the play runs April 22 to May 20 in the Marx Theatre.

