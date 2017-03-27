Baskerville: a Sherlock Holmes a Mystery to Bring Famous Detective to Cincinnati Playhouse
Sherlock Holmes returns to the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park with a comedic twist in Ken Ludwig 's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY. Adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's beloved novel The Hound of the Baskervilles, the play runs April 22 to May 20 in the Marx Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|8 hr
|Uptown Onlooker
|7
|gop
|20 hr
|No party
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Alondra813
|19
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Mar 24
|BBB
|142
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|Mar 22
|POPS
|1
|Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor
|Mar 22
|Justice for ALL
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC