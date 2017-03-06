Authorities say child shot 1-year-old...

Authorities say child shot 1-year-old girl in Cincinnati

48 min ago

An assistant prosecutor told a judge that the children's mother said there were guns in the house and that one of the other children must have found a loaded handgun and accidentally shot the girl. The girl was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being hit in the torso Monday.

