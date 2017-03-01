At least 5 tornadoes hit southern Ohio in this week's storms
The National Weather Service says at least five tornadoes touched down in southern Ohio as stormy weather battered the state earlier this week. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports all five were considered relatively low-intensity twisters.
