At least 5 tornadoes hit southern Ohi...

At least 5 tornadoes hit southern Ohio in this week's storms

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The National Weather Service says at least five tornadoes touched down in southern Ohio as stormy weather battered the state earlier this week. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports all five were considered relatively low-intensity twisters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 min democrat 20,867
Unfair and Injust 4 hr thomas j 8
Review: Presidential Moving Services 11 hr gregory bell 103
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 15 hr Injudgement 611
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 16 hr tamh020568 185
slander Wed Republicant 3
Meth in cinci Wed Ex con 10
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC