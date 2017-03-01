As donor counties, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton combine to pay an...
It could pay the full cost of proposed renovations to Quicken Loans Arena up front and still have enough money left over cut the county sales tax by a half percentage point. If taxes were generated evenly based on population, Cuyahoga County would send $265 million less a year to the state in sales and individual income taxes, cleveland.com found in analyzing tax and population data.
