Arrest made in fatal stabbing of DAAP...

Arrest made in fatal stabbing of DAAP grad, Art Academy teacher

15 hrs ago

Washington D.C. police announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the death of Corrina Mehiel, a former Art Academy of Cincinnati professor and DAAP graduate. El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure, 28, was arrested Monday, according to our news partner The Cincinnati Enquirer .

