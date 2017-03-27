Arrest made in fatal stabbing of DAAP grad, Art Academy teacher
Washington D.C. police announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the death of Corrina Mehiel, a former Art Academy of Cincinnati professor and DAAP graduate. El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure, 28, was arrested Monday, according to our news partner The Cincinnati Enquirer .
