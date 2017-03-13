A Leftist Photographer Finds Reason f...

A Leftist Photographer Finds Reason for Hope

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Longtime photographer Larry Fink, who recently photographed the Women's March on Washington for 'Vanity Fair,' will give a FotoFocus Lecture this week at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Larry Fink, the longtime photographer who will deliver a FotoFocus Lecture at the Cincinnati Art Museum on Wednesday , was working at the big anti-Vietnam War and anti-Nixon protest marches and gatherings of the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min Vato Loco 20,906
Review: Presidential Moving Services 15 hr DHS 126
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) Thu Hugh nose 46
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Wed Shayla 188
Sounds From the Sky? Wed sam 2
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Wed Abamdoned memories 674
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) Mar 14 Susie Witherspoon 30
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC