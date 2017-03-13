A Leftist Photographer Finds Reason for Hope
Longtime photographer Larry Fink, who recently photographed the Women's March on Washington for 'Vanity Fair,' will give a FotoFocus Lecture this week at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Larry Fink, the longtime photographer who will deliver a FotoFocus Lecture at the Cincinnati Art Museum on Wednesday , was working at the big anti-Vietnam War and anti-Nixon protest marches and gatherings of the 1960s.
