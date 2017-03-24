5:13 Cincy, formerly 'Party in the Pa...

5:13 Cincy, formerly 'Party in the Park', to end after 40 years

11 hrs ago

Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mYuHVE Party in the Park, also known as 5:13 Cincy, has been a weekly social event since 1976. The gatherings were hosted by Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and held along the Serpentine Wall at Yeatman's Cove each Wednesday.

