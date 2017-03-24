5:13 Cincy, formerly 'Party in the Park', to end after 40 years
Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mYuHVE Party in the Park, also known as 5:13 Cincy, has been a weekly social event since 1976. The gatherings were hosted by Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and held along the Serpentine Wall at Yeatman's Cove each Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|7 hr
|BBB
|142
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|Mar 22
|POPS
|1
|Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor
|Mar 22
|Justice for ALL
|3
|Pac Man vs Deters
|Mar 22
|Justice for ALL
|1
|Withrow High School
|Mar 20
|pgh
|7
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Mar 18
|POPS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC