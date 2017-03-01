2 killed in head-on crash in northern Kentucky
Trooper Josh Lawson says in a news release says the accident occurred Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 42 east of Warsaw in Gallatin County. The statement says 20-year-old Kyle Allbecker of Cincinnati lost control of his eastbound vehicle, which went into the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Unfair and Injust
|Sat
|Jim bobcock
|15
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Debra egan collins
|78
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Mar 3
|gregory bell
|103
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Mar 3
|Injudgement
|611
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Mar 3
|tamh020568
|185
|slander
|Mar 1
|Republicant
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC