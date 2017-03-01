2 killed in head-on crash in northern...

2 killed in head-on crash in northern Kentucky

Trooper Josh Lawson says in a news release says the accident occurred Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 42 east of Warsaw in Gallatin County. The statement says 20-year-old Kyle Allbecker of Cincinnati lost control of his eastbound vehicle, which went into the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

