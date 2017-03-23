2 arrested, 1 at-large in connection ...

2 arrested, 1 at-large in connection to gun shop break-in

Two teenagers have been arrested, while one remains at-large in connection to a series of robberies at two Butler County businesses. 19-year-old Brendin Lee Dunigan and a 15-year-old, both from Cincinnati, were arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the break-ins, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced.

