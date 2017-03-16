CINCINNATI One person is dead and at least 15 more were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Cameo nightclub in Linwood. The Cincinnati Police Department, ATF and the coroner's office are on the scene investigating the homicide and shooting at 4601 Kellogg Ave. "Several local men got into some type of dispute inside the bar, and it escalated in shots being fired from several individuals," said Police Chief Isaac Elliot at a press conference Sunday.

