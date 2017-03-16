16 shot, 1 killed at Cameo nightclub ...

16 shot, 1 killed at Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati Read Story Cameron Knight , [email protected]

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

CINCINNATI One person is dead and at least 15 more were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Cameo nightclub in Linwood. The Cincinnati Police Department, ATF and the coroner's office are on the scene investigating the homicide and shooting at 4601 Kellogg Ave. "Several local men got into some type of dispute inside the bar, and it escalated in shots being fired from several individuals," said Police Chief Isaac Elliot at a press conference Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr WPWW 20,933
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 6 hr Alondra813 19
gop Sat No party 1
Review: Presidential Moving Services Mar 24 BBB 142
News Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4... Mar 22 POPS 1
Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor Mar 22 Justice for ALL 3
Pac Man vs Deters Mar 22 Justice for ALL 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC