13-year-old Ohio boy charged with murder in grandpa's death

Police say a 13-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of his 80-year-old grandfather in suburban Cincinnati. Mount Healthy police say in court documents that Fowler Agenbroad was found unresponsive and suffering from head trauma at his home on Aug. 5, 2016.

