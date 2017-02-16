Your Weekend To Do List
Badge of Honor, the show he has curated at Kennedy Heights Arts Center, feels intimate even though there are weighty issues to consider. Sears and his three artists never lose sight of the individual - even when it's represented by a figure barely 2 inches tall - as they think about the big picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|11 hr
|POPS
|341
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|17 hr
|Aron Crane
|78
|Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast
|22 hr
|Havingahardtime
|1
|USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|Proud American
|2
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|Proud American
|7
|Wounded Warriors!
|Feb 14
|vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC