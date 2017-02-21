Wonky Tonk's new two-song release, "Love Detox."
Issued by Brooklyn, N.Y.'s Leesta Vall Sound Recordings , the release features just two tracks, but they show the breadth of Wonky Tonk's unique gifts and her ability to jump off from a traditional "Country music" base and take the listener into new and unexpected territory. "Peter Pan from Brooklyn" is an ominous, sweeping dirge laced with ghostly back-up vocals, crackling, distorted guitars and storm-like atmospherics, while "Four Letter Word" is a more direct and minimal acoustic-and-strings tune.
