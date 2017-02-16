When Facts Get in the Way
The tabloid suggested Melania Trump had been a high-priced "escort" and in a separate story that Trump's choice for the Supreme Court had been a young fascist leader. Two years later, it was part of my job at London's UPI bureau to read first editions of all the national papers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|15 min
|margaret phillips
|84
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|41 min
|mexico
|20,836
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|16 hr
|POPS
|341
|Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast
|Thu
|Havingahardtime
|1
|USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|Proud American
|2
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|Proud American
|7
|Wounded Warriors!
|Feb 14
|vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC