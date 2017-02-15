Vocal Arts Ensemble To Perform Consid...

Vocal Arts Ensemble To Perform Considering Matthew Shepard, 3/4-5

Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble , the city's premier professional choral ensemble, will perform the regional premiere of the nationally acclaimed concert-length oratorio Considering Matthew Shepard under the direction of Grammy Award-winning Music Director Craig Hella Johnson, who composed the work. The two performances will take place Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m. at Xavier University's Gallagher Student Center Theater.

