Valentine's Day: Unique Cincinnati date ideas
Looking to spice up Valentine's Day outside of the standard dinner date with flowers and chocolate? Share a good time with your sweetie experiencing some of these unconventional V-Day date options: Reserve a table at White Castle : It's the perfect option for the couple that doesn't take V-Day too seriously: White Castle transforms into a love shack each Feb. 14 with a candle-lit atmosphere and table side service. Seats are limited and reservations required for select Cincinnati locations.
