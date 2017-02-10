Valentine's Day: Unique Cincinnati da...

Valentine's Day: Unique Cincinnati date ideas

Looking to spice up Valentine's Day outside of the standard dinner date with flowers and chocolate? Share a good time with your sweetie experiencing some of these unconventional V-Day date options: Reserve a table at White Castle : It's the perfect option for the couple that doesn't take V-Day too seriously: White Castle transforms into a love shack each Feb. 14 with a candle-lit atmosphere and table side service. Seats are limited and reservations required for select Cincinnati locations.

